Aerosoles Announces Denise Incandela As CEO

EDISON, N.J. — April 4, 2017 — Aerosoles Group today announced that current CEO and President R. Shawn Nevillewill assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Nevillewill has relocated to Colorado for family reasons, but will remain engaged in the company as executive chairman, director, an investor, and a partner to the CEO and Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, the majority owner of Aerosoles.

Denise Incandela has been appointed to the position of CEO of the company. Incandela has also been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. Denise has delivered growth and transformation for brands and specialty retailers for over 20 years. Prior to joining Aerosoles, Denise was president of Ralph Lauren Global Digital and CIEM, leading their $700 million global consumer direct business. Before joining Ralph Lauren, Denise spent 14+ years at Saks Fifth Avenue in senior roles including EVP & Chief Marketing Officer and EVP & President Saks Direct, where she built their $1+ billion digital business from the ground up. Previously, Denise worked at McKinsey & Co., where she was a leader of their Retail Practice.

Denise is on the Board of Directors of CST Brands Inc. and the Board of Directors of the Animal Care Centers of NYC. She is also on the Industry Advisory Board for The Wharton School’s Baker Retailing Center. Denise received an M.B.A. from the Wharton Business School and a B.S. from Boston College.

“Denise has an outstanding track record of success in Senior Executive positions with premier fashion companies and brands in both retail and ecommerce,” said Nevillewill. “She will be a great addition to the company and I look forward to working with her and the team to further elevate the brand, our products, and engagement with customers and consumers at the intersection of Fashion and Performance.”

“I am thrilled to join Aerosoles at this exciting time in its history as I see tremendous potential for this Company,” Incandela said. “I am excited to leverage my branding, merchandising, retail, and ecommerce experience to lead Aerosoles into its next phase of growth. I look forward to working with their talented team to develop and execute a strategic plan that will put us on a path to healthy, sustainable sales and profitable growth.”

“We are fortunate to have two industry leaders in Shawn and Denise with the company and I am very confident that we will continue to make major strides in realizing the potential for the brand and business,” said Mark Schwartz, lead director and CEO of Palladin.

Posted April 4, 2017

Source: Aerosoles Group