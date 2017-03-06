Wrangler® FR Partners With Mount Vernon FR To Launch Flame Resistant Jeans With Cool Vantage™ Technology

TRION, GA — March 6, 2017 — Wrangler® FR and Mount Vernon FR have partnered to launch a breakthrough collection of Wrangler FR jeans with revolutionary Cool Vantage™ technology. Made with Mount Vernon FR’s Cooleemee FR fabric, the jeans feature enhanced comfort due to proprietary cooling technology that wicks perspiration, pulling moisture to the outside of the garment where it can evaporate quickly. This technology increases comfort without sacrificing the protection or durability that a great pair of FR jeans can provide, and is the first-ever application of cooling or moisture-wicking features to an FR denim jean.

“Wrangler is dedicated to developing the toughest products for the toughest consumers,” said Ashley Farrar, workwear & FR merchandising manager at Wrangler. “Mount Vernon FR has assisted us in developing flame resistant clothing that combines unprecedented performance, durability and comfort, a winning combination that keeps wearers cool, dry and protected when it matters most.”

The evaporative cooling process works in harmony with the body’s natural cooling mechanisms to regulate body temperature in hot conditions or during periods of physical exertion. With cooling benefits woven into the fabric that will not wash out over time, Wrangler FR jeans with Cool Vantage technology are developed to last for the wear life of the garment.

“At Mount Vernon FR, we are committed to continually evolving our FR fabric offerings to meet the needs of consumers, without any tradeoffs. Safety managers should never have to make compromises when it comes to the comfort and durability of the FR apparel that they provide to their employees, which is why this collection is so important,” said Mike Woods, vice president of FR fabrics for Mount Vernon FR. “Wrangler FR has always been a pioneer in creating FR clothing with superior performance, and we’re proud to have partnered with them on this collection.”

Wrangler FR Cool Vantage jeans are offered in a variety of fits and finishes for both men and women, providing several stylish denim options for staying cool, comfortable and protected.

The jeans are NFPA 2112 certified, featuring ASTM F1506 compliant fabric with an arc rating of 15 cal/cm2.

Posted March 6, 2017

Source: Mount Vernon FR