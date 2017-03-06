Veronica Beard Taps Simparel Software To Scale With Rapid Omnichannel Growth

NEW YORK, NY — March 6, 2017 — Simparel, Inc., the innovator in next-generation information technology (IT) for the fashion and consumer goods industries, announces that American women’s sportswear brand Veronica Beard is replacing its current ERP system with the Simparel® Enterprise software solution at its Manhattan (New York City) headquarters. The fast-growing wholesaler, e-tailer, and retailer expects the new end-to-end fashion business solution to increase the speed and visibility of its sales, production, accounting, logistics and other end-to-end business processes and enable the business to more efficiently scale with its double-digit growth.

“After more than doubling our business in each of the past 3 years, we recognized that our business system was not nimble and powerful enough to meet our current and future omnichannel needs,” explained Campbell Peters, Veronica Beard VP, Production. “With Simparel, we found a solution that is not only easy to configure and customize to our changing needs; it is extremely flexible and easy to use. This flexibility also extends to the integration that is needed with our e-commerce, 3PL logistics, and other systems. Simparel is both a system and a technology partner that we know can stay ahead of our aggressive expansion plan.”

Veronica Beard expects to go-live on the Simparel Enterprise solution in April. When fully implemented, the company will leverage the natively integrated ERP, PLM, SCM, WMS, EDI and other software components across its entire operation.

“We are honored with the opportunity to partner with Veronica Beard to help support their outstanding growth,” noted Simparel Senior Vice President John Robinson. “They serve as an example to the many fashion companies that are searching for solutions to the demands of today’s omnichannel business environment. We applaud their vision to equip their teams with the most modern and flexible technology and their ability to turn these challenges into realized opportunities.”

Posted March 6, 2017

Source: Simparel, Inc.