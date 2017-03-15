Simparel Names Former Uniform Services Executive As Strategic Accounts Director

NEW YORK, NY — March 15, 2017 — Simparel, Inc., the innovator in next-generation information technology for the fashion and consumer goods industries, announces the appointment of Michael Ross to the position of Strategic Accounts Director. Based near Atlanta, Georgia (USA), Ross brings 25 years of executive-level operations and uniform services facility management experience to his new role where he will market the Simparel® SFC (Shop Floor Control) and other end-to-end business solutions to manufactures, brands and vertical retailers across the Southern US, Midwest US, and Central America.

“We are pleased to welcome Michael to the Simparel team,” said Senior Vice President John Robinson.

“With the rapid success of our real-time production control solutions, we recognized the importance of bringing his extensive industry expertise and operations experience to lead the charge with our manufacturing solutions. We are confident that these and other strengths will make Michael a valuable partner to our current and future clients.”

Ross previously held the position of Group Manager/Vice President of Operations at Aramark Uniform Services. He also served in a variety of general management positions with Omni Services and as owner of AWD for 5 years. He holds a BA in finance and public administration from the University of Akron and an MBA from St. Francis University.

“I am excited to join Simparel at a time of such opportunity,” said Ross. “When I saw the value their systems can bring to the manufacturing, industrial laundry, distribution and many other production processes, I knew I wanted to a part of that success. I look forward to sharing the opportunities for improvement with leading and growing companies across the diverse sewn products industry.”

Posted March 15, 2017

Source: Simparel, Inc.