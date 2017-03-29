SHIMA SEIKI To Participate In SaigonTex 2017

WAKAYAMA, Japan — March 28, 2017 — Computerized knitting machine manufacturer SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan will participate in the 30th Vietnam Saigon Textile & Garment Industry Expo (SaigonTex 2017) show to be held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam next month.

SHIMA SEIKI will exhibit its P-CAM182 multi-ply computerized cutting machine (NC cutting machine). Fast and efficient with high productivity, P-CAM’s multi-ply cutting capability allows up to 2 inches (55mm) of fabric or material to be cut, while the turbo fan option suppresses fluctuation in air pressure for stable multi-ply cutting. A knife sharpening system produces a sharp, strong blade every time. Strong, robust components permit quicker response times for knife move- ment and more accurate cutting for thick fabrics such as denim. P-CAM machines are ideally suited to global production in a wide range of industrial applications in addition to apparel and textiles.

Also demonstrated at SaigonTex will be SHIMA SEIKI’s SDS-ONE APEX3 computer design system. With full-featured PGM software, APEX3 provides smooth and efficient workflow from patternmaking, grading and marking to cutting. Highly effi- cient “AutoMarking Premium” nesting software, as well as barcode generation are available for efficient marker generation and pick-up. APEX3 is also capable of photo-realistic product simulation for creating 3D virtual samples that can be used for accurate checking of toile fabrics. Virtual Sampling minimizes the need for actual sample-making, reducing time, mate- rial and cost while increasing presentation quality in the sampling process. APEX3 supports design and simulation in a variety of textile industries including flat knitting, circular knitting, weaving, pile weaving and printing, as well as industrial design.

Posted March 29, 2017

Source: SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.