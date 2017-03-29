New Strategic Partnership Highlights Real Shape And Size Of US Consumers

New York – March 29th, 2017 – BodiData, Inc. a Silicon Valley-based technology company that specializes in generating big data on three-dimensional body measurements and Alvanon, the global apparel business expert, have signed a strategic partnership agreement that will deliver both big data and analysis on the shape and size of the diverse and complex US consumer population.

Under the terms of the agreement Alvanon will integrate BodiData’s body dimension data into its own demographic database. It will give Alvanon’s apparel sector analysts immediate access to the world’s largest database of body measurement data of over one million North American men, women and adolescents.

Using BodiData’s big data, Alvanon’s apparel industry analysts, will help brands and retailers define exact body specifications for specific consumer demographics and target markets. With Alvanon’s contextual insight, apparel brands will be able to update their product fit and sizing, including measurement tables, size charts, grade rules, block libraries and identify new growth opportunities for product and market development.

BodiData, has patented the only multi-sensor handheld body scanning technology for measuring fully clothed individuals. Its database was created through the largest ever North American scan program, using millimetre wave kiosk scanner booths in over 55 US malls and resulting in the largest database of US body measurements in the world with hundreds of thousands of data points for each individual.

“Where Google, Facebook and Amazon may have user interest, behaviour and transaction data, they do not have detailed data on a user’s physical body,” explained Tuoc Long, CEO and director of BodiData, Inc. He added that BodiData has the potential to deliver a large category of consumer data that no other company can offer. “Alvanon is the only Apparel consulting expert we will be working with in the retail apparel sector. Its deep industry domain knowledge enables it to extract and utilize the data we collect to provide strategic consumer and market insight.”

“Every brand should have a unique DNA ‘fit’ that is understood and can be replicated through every product and across the supply chain,” said Alvanon CEO Janice Wang. “However, demographic data is just data unless it is analysed in the right context. BodiData is generating big data on US consumers and growing throughout the world. Our domain expertise will enable us to analyse and help apparel brands and retailers define their DNA fit for their target consumer population. Better fit will help apparel brands maximize sell-throughs, reduce inventory, reduce returns and ultimately improve customer loyalty.”

She concluded: “The US consumer population is one of the most ethnically and size diverse on the planet, so this partnership will deliver clarity to a confused market and enable the industry to make better fitting clothing. Being able to use the database to create custom solutions for the apparel industry is hugely exciting.”

Posted March 29, 2017

Source: Alvanon