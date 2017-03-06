New Reebok DMX Flex Work Brings Active Cushioning To Industrial Work Footwear

ST. LOUIS, MO — March 6, 2017 — Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok for occupational footwear, introduces the new Reebok DMX Flex Work line of industrial work shoes. The Reebok DMX Flex Work incorporates DMX moving air technology to provide active cushioning.

The DMX Flex Work series features numerous comfort and safety technologies, resulting in a safety shoe that offers industry-leading safety protection for the industrial worker while maximizing comfort.

At the heart of the DMX Flex Work series is an innovative moving air component that is embedded in the midsole of the shoe, extending the entire length from heel to toe. With each step air transfers under foot, moving from heel to forefoot and back. DMX moving air technology matches and responds to every subtle movement of the foot’s stride.

“We set out to create a work shoe that people would fall in love with from the moment they try it on,” says John Duvic, VP of Product Development at Warson Brands. “With DMX moving air technology the worker has an active comfort system that cushions all day, every day. It’s truly a comfort sensation that you have to try to believe; there is a definite ‘wow’ factor to DMX Flex Work.”

In addition to the DMX moving air component, DMX Flex Work features a MemoryTech Massage footbed that adapts to the unique contours of one’s foot, an alloy safety toe that is lightweight and meets or exceeds ASTM F2413 safety standards, and a slip-resistant outsole that grips on slippery surfaces.

Posted March 6, 2017

Source: Warson Brands