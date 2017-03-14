Manufacturers Value Lectra’s Fabric Cutting Room: 3000 Vector® Sold In 10 years

PARIS — March 14, 2017 — Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, announces the recent sale of its 3000th Vector in 10 years The Vector range has revolutionized the automatic cutting room for fabric, enjoying immediate success with fashion, automotive and furniture manufacturers. Today, Vector is the undisputed reference for the fabric cutting room, reflected by the 15% rise in sales for Vector in 2016.

Manufacturers’ enthusiasm for Vector, in both developed countries and emerging economies, is due to a range of competitive advantages. Vector’s record machine availability—over 98%—plus its overall performance minimizes the cost per piece, bringing profitability to operations for Lectra customers. In addition, Vector’s cutting precision and the capacity to produce pieces without spaces equates to significant gains in materials, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for manufacturers.

A series of decisive innovations for Vector have ensured that Lectra continues to help customers reach their increasingly ambitious objectives for operational excellence. Since 2007, Vector has made true technological leaps, pushing the boundaries for speed, quality and reliability. The new generation of Vector, launched in 2012, established new standards for productivity and controlling performance which remain unrivalled today. At the end of 2016, two new models joined the Vector family: Vector iQ, whose cutting device enables a 10% rise in productivity, and VectorAuto iX6, which specializes in synthetic fabric cutting for seats and car interiors.

Vector owes its reliability to the multiple sensors with which it is equipped. Launched with 120 sensors, today Vector has 180 sensors to implement preventive and predictive maintenance. Vectors installed across the world communicate in real time with Lectra’s five international call centers, where experts can immediately intervene remotely.

“A pioneering solution in the Internet of Things, Vector was the first cutting solution on the market connected to the Internet and which used a system of predictive maintenance. The Vector range fully answers Industry 4.0 concepts and its innovative services are a major asset for the cutting room of the future,” underlines Daniel Harari, Lectra CEO.

Posted March 14, 2017

Source: Lectra