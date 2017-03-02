Industry Veterans Curate Technology Solutions For Sewn Products Manufacturers

MARIETTA, GA – March 2, 2017 – Newly-formed solutions provider TexTempo, LLC (http://www.textempo.com) is coupling its decades of industry expertise with the latest information and automation technologies to help producers of apparel, automotive interiors, home furnishings and other consumer and industrial textile-based products achieve greater operational efficiencies and speed. Recognizing the importance of a more consultative approach to selecting and successfully implementing new shop floor processes and technologies, founders Gene Denny-Lybbert and Greg Hathcox are focusing on curating best-fit solutions for individual client needs and maximizing the return-on-investment (ROI) of these investments.

According to Hathcox, “We are helping manufacturers approach and achieve measurable business improvements in a smarter and better way. Unlike solutions vendors that are limited to only their brand, we are building relationships with multiple technology providers and consultants to deliver the most effective solutions and results for our clients.”

“Our core focus is on improving productivity, visibility and process tracking at all levels of the shop floor through executive levels,” added Denny-Lybbert. “Our initial customers are pleased to learn that we bring greater and more diverse experience to the sales and implementation cycle. They value our unique ability to deliver the most advanced and industry-focused production solutions available.”

Due to strong market pressure to reduce manufacturing throughput time, TexTempo has already forged its first reseller relationship with Shop Floor Control (SFC) solutions provider Shopfloor Control LLC. This state of the industry solution leverages wireless tablet technology, an Android® app, and cloud-based production management controls to drive improved productivity, visibility and tracking capabilities at the operator, supervisor and management levels of the organization. Alliances with other cutting room, production floor, engineering, payroll and other technology and consulting providers are also under development.

Greg Hathcox brings more than 29 years of experience in growing revenue and developing VP and C-level relationships at key accounts for international companies. Through his work at Lectra, Lacent Technologies, Assyst Inc., Investronica and Kuris, he has amassed extensive knowledge in a variety of sewn products market verticals, including textiles, composites, leather, energy and assorted flexible materials. This experience has led to high-level relationships with global automotive seating/interiors, airbag, and wind energy manufacturers.

Gene Denny-Lybbert brings 30 years of experience in customer-centric selling and other contributions to retailers, brands, and manufacturers. In previous positions with technology providers Simparel, Lectra, Gerber Technology and Computer Generated Solutions (CGS), he assisted medium and large companies in identifying and developing solutions that can be implemented with the desired results; on-time and on budget. He has also held a variety of positions with brand manufacturers Carter’s, Aileen Inc. and Riverside Manufacturing.

Posted March 2, 2017

Source: TexTempo, LLC