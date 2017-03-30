FineLine Technologies Names RFID Veteran Steven Davidson As Commercial Director–EMEA

NORCROSS, Ga. — March 22, 2017 — FineLine Technologies has appointed RFID industry veteran Steven Davidson to the position of Commercial Director – EMEA .

In this critical role, Davidson will develop sales and marketing strategies that deliver highly efficient and cost effective supply chain price ticketing and RFID tagging solutions to the European retail community. Davidson will work closely with FineLine’s global operations and report directly to FineLine CEO and Chairman George Hoffman.

“FineLine has experienced tremendous growth in the U.S. over the past five years,” Hoffman reports. “The recent opening of our facility in the Netherlands demonstrates our commitment to providing European retailers with the same best-in-class 36-hour service and analytic reporting that we deliver in the US. Steven’s particular strength is his understanding of the European retail market’s unique RFID ticketing needs. Look for FineLine to emerge as a major RFID vendor to the European market under Steven’s leadership.”

Davidson has over 25 years’ experience servicing the needs of global apparel retailers. He has held senior management positions at Braitrim, Checkpoint Systems and most recently was the Chief Commercial Officer at SML.

Posted March 30, 2017

Source: FineLine Technologies