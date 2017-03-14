eVent® Fabrics Is Now A bluesign® System Partner

LEE’s SUMMIT, Missouri — March 14, 2017 — eVent fabrics—which created the first fully waterproof and air permeable membrane technology for apparel, footwear and accessories—has become a bluesign® system partner. bluesign® system partners include textile manufacturers, brands and chemical suppliers, united in their commitment to responsible action through the application of the bluesign® system.

A comprehensive bluesign® audit at eVent’s manufacturing facility in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, confirmed that the company’s membrane manufacturing operations apply the bluesign® system and meet high standards for worker safety, responsible use of resources, and that the company is continuously improving its environmental performance.

As a bluesign® system partner, eVent fabrics is committed to reducing its impact on people and the environment. The bluesign® system, based on Input Stream Management, ensures that approved chemical products and raw materials are used in all steps of the manufacturing process and that substances posing risks to people and the environment are eliminated. On-site inspections verify the proper application of chemical products and raw materials in controlled processes and ensure the responsible use of resources to guarantee the highest level of consumer safety.

“We’re excited about this important achievement and what it means for not only our organization but our customers and consumers around the world,” said Chris Ferraro, General Manager for eVent fabrics. “Becoming a bluesign® system partner is one of many steps we are taking to continually improve our sustainability practices, streamline operations and bring innovative membrane solutions to the market,” added Ferraro.

eVent fabrics wholly manufactures waterproof and windproof membranes used in consumer products in the United States at its facility in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. eVent membranes are distributed to textile specialists around the globe, which, in turn, create finished laminated textiles chosen by apparel, footwear and accessories brands.

Posted March 14, 2017

Source: eVent fabrics