DKNY Debuts Emily Ratajkowski For Spring/Summer 2017 Intimates, Hosiery And Sleepwear Campaign

NEW YORK — March 13, 2017 — Today, DKNY launches the Spring/Summer 2017 intimates, hosiery and sleepwear campaign, titled #GoodMorningDKNY. Featuring actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, the campaign and film were shot by fashion photographer Sebastian Faena on location in DKNY’s native New York.

To complement the launch of the campaign, DKNY introduces a fashion film, set in a quintessential Manhattan apartment. In the film, Emily wakes, exiting her apartment to walk her dog, wearing nothing more than her DKNY bra and briefs. And- because anything can happen in New York- she steps onto the streets, greeting stunned neighbors, onlookers and viewers with, “Good Morning, New York.” The fashion film and campaign imagery, styled by Clare Richardson, will live online at DKNY.com and in iconic New York locations including The High Line, Times Square and in New York Subway stations. There will also be a comprehensive digital media plan across several fashion and lifestyle websites to support the launch.

“I have never been one to shy away from expressing my individuality – DKNY has always been about supporting strong, self-assured women and that is a message very important to me,” says Ratajkowski, “I’ve always been a fan of the brand and this intimates campaign and film are a natural fit.”

In the film, Emily embodies the attitude of a New Yorker – confident and not afraid to make a statement, her authentic charm feels inherent to DKNY’s DNA. Emily wears the black unlined demi bra and matching cheeky boyshort from the new classic lace collection. Additional styles worn throughout the campaign include Emily’s favorite sheer lace bralette and cheeky garter. The litewear collection appears as Emily lounges in bed wearing the ultra-smooth wirefree bralette and low rise bikini and with the mesh litewear bodysuit paired with the new fishnet thigh high in nude.

The DKNY intimates, hosiery and sleepwear spring collections, priced at $12-$62, are available at DKNY, Nordstrom, Lord + Taylor and Macy’s, both in stores and online, as well as select international retailers.

Posted March 13, 2017

Source: DKNY