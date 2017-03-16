CMC Announces New Show Dates For LA Textile Fall 2017 After A Spring Show Notable For Impressive Attendee Quality

LOS ANGELES, CA — March 16, 2017 — Los Angeles International Textile Show (LA TEXTILE) is excited to announce new Fall dates after a well-attended Spring/Summer edition that took place February 27 – March 1, 2017. The Show was visited by an impressive list of designers and apparel brands who traveled to LA TEXTILE despite a busy tradeshow season. Additionally, the Show debuted an expanded, new SOURCING AT LA TEXTILE Show Area featuring Design + Direction and Tech-By-Design. New Show Dates for the Fall season are October 2-4, 2017.

“LA TEXTILE is the most important textile show in the country,” says Leslie Lesh, agent for Tricots Liesse Quebec. “The Show draws out the best customers. The past two Shows have been great for us, and although February was a busy show season, we saw important companies like Perry Ellis Swim, Poprageous, and Nautica Swim, to name a few. We don’t find a need to do any other fabric Show in the U.S. and will definitely be back next Show.”

This Show displayed an elevated array of attendees, the focal point amongst exhibitors at this Show who saw design & production teams from You Am I, BCBGMAXAZRIA, Beach Riot, Bebe, Brighton Collectibles, Chan Luu, Citizens Of Humanity, Disneyland Costume, DVF Studio, Emphatic – Fred Segal, For Love And Lemons, Fred Segal, G- Star, Good Hyouman, Goorin Bros. Inc., Halston, Hobie Sports, Hurley International, Jac + Jack, Joann Fabric & Craft, Johnny Was, Juicy Couture, Just Fab Inc, K Swiss Shoe Inc, Karen Kane, Kendall + Kylie, Laggo, Lambs & Ivy, Lily Samii, Lisa Marie, Manhattan Beachwear, Michael Levine Inc, Michael Stars, Monique Lhuillier, Nasty Gal, Need Supply Co, Nu Swim, Olivaceous Inc., Omamimini, Pacific Sunwear – Pac Sun, Paper Crown, Planet Blue, Poprageous, Rocket Dog, Saltwater Luxe, Samsung, Seychelles, Skechers, Sky, Smythe, Speedo, Stussy Inc, Stylestalker, Tart Collections, The Reformation, The Well, Torrid, Trina Turk, Ugg Australia, Union, Wildfox Couture, Yeezy Supply, and Young Fabulous & Broke, among hundreds of others.

“Even with the early timing of this Show and running at the same time as Coterie, it was a good Show,” said John Marshall, of JM International Group, agent for premier European mills Mahlia Kent, Bella Tela, Vema, Confetti, and more. “We made new contacts, saw many returning customers, and will certainly be exhibiting in the Fall.”

Also returning this Fall is an expanded edition of the new SOURCING AT LA TEXTILE. Located in the new 13C Show Area of the CMC’s Penthouse, the SOURCING area is designed to provide attendees with one convenient destination in which to explore all design, production & supply-chain resources. SOURCING designations include PRODUCTION resources such as factories, patternmakers, samplemakers, specification companies, cutting, dyeing, textile testing, sample sewing, grading, shipping/packaging, and tagging/labeling; DESIGN + DIRECTION resources which include surface & textile design studios, color services, trend forecasting, and creative consulting services; TECH-BY-DESIGN featuring software and technological solutions available for the entire fashion, textile, and retail supply-chain, including: CAD (computer automated design), retail POS (point of sale), PLM (product lifecycle management), ERP, color management, retail merchandising, inventory control, data analytics (business intelligence), supply chain management, body scanning, and 3D; as well as Publications, Industry Consultants, Business & Financial Services catering to independent designers and apparel manufacturers.

Attendees will also enjoy seeing the return of the Show’s highly-lauded Korean Textile Pavilion. Sharing the new 13C Show Area with SOURCING, the Korean Pavilion features Korea’s most innovative textile mills and top manufacturers, and is presented by KOTRA LA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency).

The next LA TEXTILE Show will take place Monday-Wednesday, October 2-4, 2017, for the Fall/Winter 2018/19 season at the California Market Center. The Show Floor is located in the A, B and C wings of the CMC’s Penthouse, located on the 13th floor. Show hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Posted March 16, 2017

Source: Los Angeles International Textile Show