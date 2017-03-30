A&E Launches First REPREVE® Recycled Core Spun Sewing Thread

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — March 30, 2017 — American & Efird (A&E) continues its 125-year tradition as a global leader in textile manufacturing, announcing today the official product launch of an industry first, REPREVE® recycled core spun industrial sewing thread, Perma Core® using REPREVE®. Nothing can be more important than the future of our planet, and it’s with that in mind, that A&E has engineered a new sewing thread providing a highly sought-after, eco-friendly, performance sewing thread option for environmentally-conscious customers.

Unifi, Inc. (UFI: NYSE), the makers of REPREVE, turns plastic bottles into 100% recycled polyester fiber, which is then made into products sold by leading consumer brands and retailers. Perma Core® using REPREVE® combines a recycled continuous filament polyester core and A&E’s signature quality polyester staple wrap to produce a high quality, eco-friendly industrial sewing thread.

“Perma Core® using REPREVE® provides an eco-friendly core spun sewing thread solution without sacrificing quality or sewing performance as seen in some existing recycled threads in the industry,” said Chris Alt, A&E’s Senior Vice President of global sales. “Perma Core® using REPREVE® is extremely versatile

and can be dyed, finished and delivered from any of A&E’s global manufacturing locations and is available across A&E’s global color range. The portability of this product is important to our global customers and prospects that are already incorporating REPREVE fabrics into their products, allowing them to complete their sustainability efforts in a cost-efficient way, no matter where in the world they place their sewing production.”

“Consumers are looking for products and brands that are environmentally responsible from start to finish. With Perma Core® using REPREVE®, brands can be confident that their products are sewn with eco-friendly thread,” said Jay Hertwig, vice president of global brand sales, marketing and product development for Unifi. “At Unifi, we’re dedicated to providing a transparent recycled product through our U Trust™ program with Fiberprint™ technology, which verifies products contain REPREVE in the right amounts. We are proud to be associated with A&E and to support their environmental initiatives.”

Alt added, “We are very excited to partner with Unifi and offer this innovative and environmentally-conscious product. Our customers requested a quality solution for producing complete products using REPREVE… from fabric and yarn to sewing thread, and our innovative teams collaborated to deliver an economic, high quality, sustainable, premium sewing thread to fill this space by creating Perma Core® using REPREVE®.”

Commitment to sustainability is an important and ongoing goal of A&E. A&E’s “10 Threads of Sustainability” platform balances social responsibility and environmental impact with business growth objectives. This initiative compliments Unifi’s goal to empower brands in fulfillment of their own sustainable programs through its REPREVE brand. Brands and retailers continue to commit themselves to reducing their environmental impact and demonstrate that their choices matter. A&E is proud to assist these retailers and brands by providing premium products to reach their individualized goals.

Posted March 30, 2017

Source: American & Efird (A&E)