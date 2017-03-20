A Cut Above: Lectra To Debate Trends Influencing Apparel Manufacturing With Industry Thought Leaders In Atlanta

New York — March 20th, 2017 — Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, will welcome Apparel industry leaders at the company’s headquarters in Atlanta, on March 28th and 29th. The two-day networking event will provide insight into how key industry players are setting themselves apart from the competition, along with the main trends that are influencing the industry in its transformation toward Industry 4.0.

Production processes in the fashion and apparel industry have undergone a recent transformation due to significant trends. Among these are digitalization, which involves the use of new concepts such as IoT, SaaS, cloud computing, mobile, and AI; Millennials, who have been reshaping consumer behavior; and the possibility of total connection and integration across production processes, which results in safer and more reliable systems. “Our goal is to show how these trends are influencing the entire production system, especially the supply chain, how the relationship between manufacturers, brands and retailers is taking place, and the importance of sourcing today in the Americas”, says Daniella Ambrogi, Lectra North America Marketing Vice President.

The event will feature Mike Todaro, Managing Director at AAPN- The America’s Apparel Producer’s Network, who will share the organization’s view on the subject by exploring recent relevant trends. The debate will bring to the table the conversation about the importance of the network of suppliers and the relevance of sourcing in the Americas.

Mr. Todaro will also moderate a roundtable with representatives from companies including Wacoal, one of the largest lingerie manufacturers in the Dominican Republic, to debate industry best practices, production efficiency, speed to market, and lean manufacturing, among other themes.

Lectra specialists will in turn speak about processes to streamline the production from product development, costing, and cutting room optimization. They will also discuss Lectra’s 4.0 cutting room, developed with basis on the Industry 4.0 principles.

Posted March 20th, 2017

Source: Lectra