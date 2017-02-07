X-Rite Expands Its Spring Color Management Training In North America

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — February 6, 2017 — X-Rite Inc. and its subsidiary Pantone LLC announced its 2017 Spring Fundamentals of Color Training Seminar in 14 locations throughout North America. The two-day seminar helps attendees understand color theory and implement color quality standards in their organizations. Topics covered in the trainings include visual evaluation of color, communicating color specifications, color tolerances and instrumentation.

“Color errors continue to be a leading cause for product rejects due to the complexities of controlling color across a wide range of materials and a global supply chain,” said Murphy Keeley, general manager Americas, X-Rite. “It is essential that anyone working with color, from brand owners to specifiers to quality control professionals, understand the fundamentals of color science and how color errors happen. With new locations added across North America, manufacturers and suppliers can attend a local seminar and hear from experts on how to improve quality control processes by streamlining color communication, measurement, reporting and recording.”

About The Seminar

The Fundamentals of Color Training Series incorporates decades of color management experience and best practices and is presented by X-Rite color experts. This interactive seminar is ideal for color specifiers, quality control professionals, lab technicians and anyone who evaluates or approves color. Attendees can register for either the full two-day seminar or one of the individual sessions:

Day One: Fundamentals of Color and Appearance (FOCA) training provides a solid understanding of the art and science of color, covering the physics of color, importance of lighting and how to use spectrophotometers and color data.

Day Two: Fundamentals of Instrumentation and Quality Control (FIQC) is a hands-on workshop where attendees use X-Rite spectrophotometers, light booths and software to create color standards, develop appropriate color tolerances, measure samples against target colors and analyze the results.

The seminar series commences on February 21 in Portland, Ore. Other locations include Cincinnati; Greenville, S.C.; Toronto; Bentonville, Ark.; Schaumburg, Ill.; San Francisco, Calif.; Edison, N.J.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Anaheim, Calif.; Nashville, Tenn.; Natick, Mass.; and Indianapolis, Ind.

The combined Seminar cost is $1,295. The individual cost for the Fundamentals of Color and Appearance Seminar is $595; and Fundamentals of Instrumentation and Quality Control Seminar is $895. A 15 percent discount is available for individual seminar classes using the coupon code “FUN2017”.

Registration and a full list of dates and locations can be found at http://www.xrite.com/the-fundamentals-training-series–foca–fiqc-combined.

Posted February 7, 2017

Source: X-Rite