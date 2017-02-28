SEAMS to Celebrate Anniversary With Conference Focused On The Next 50 Years

AIKEN, South Carolina — February 27, 2017 — SEAMS, the National Association for the U.S. Sewn Products and Textile Industries, will mark its 50th anniversary at the annual Spring Networking Conference entitled “Shaping the Next 50 Years”. Scheduled for May 16-17, 2017 at the OMNI Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina, the conference will explore the trends and opportunities that diverse sewn products brands, manufacturers, OEMs, suppliers, and retailers will encounter as they grow into the future.

According to SEAMS and HomTex, Inc. President Jeremy Wootten, “While we will pay tribute to the first 50 years of SEAMS members and industry leadership, we are focusing our conference agenda on how our members and guests can best prepare for and embrace the future. We are happy to be returning to the beautiful and historic Grove Park Inn in Asheville with a newly streamlined agenda that will allow more people to attend and enjoy this wonderful venue. We invite all industry professionals and executives to join us in what promises to be a highly productive and enjoyable industry event.”

Speakers and session details will be announced as they are confirmed at www.seams.org. Highlights of the planned conference agenda include:

Keynote Presentation: trends and predictions delivered by a noted futurist.

Feature Presentations: covering trade, government relations, human resources and more.

Breakout Sessions: several relevant industry topics to choose from.

Panel Discussion: update on trends in military, automotive, industrial and other segments.

To accommodate even the busiest attendees, a new single-day (Wednesday 17th) conference program will be preceded by an optional plant tour, golf outing, opening reception and dinner on Tuesday 16th. SEAMS Conference attendees will have the opportunity to introduce their company to all attendees, meet industry-focused benefits providers, and visit special products/services displays during the conference.

Source: SEAMS, the National Association for the U.S. Sewn Products and Textile Industries