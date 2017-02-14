Modaris® 3D Galvanizes The Development Of Collections For Cache Cache

PARIS — February 14, 2017 — Lectra has equipped women’s brand Cache Cache (Beaumanoir group) with Modaris® 3D to ramp up product development and facilitate exchanges between sub-contractors. The company has been a Lectra customer for more than 15 years.

Founded in 1981, the France-based family group is a specialist in fashion distribution. Cache Cache, the group’s early brand, is a market leader in French and international prêt-à- porter with more than 1,590 sales points across the world, including more than 500 located in France. Present in 21 countries, Cache Cache continues to expand in Europe and Asia, including the recent opening of its 1,000th shop in China. In parallel, the brand is forging ahead with e-commerce. The group’s brands — Bonobo, Cache Cache, Morgan, Bréal and Scottage — are accessible and in tune with young, modern and audacious women. The Beaumanoir group employs over 14,300 collaborators across the world, and in 2015 posted a turnover of 1.4 billion euros.

The Cache Cache brand, which was already using the expert version of Modaris — Lectra’s flagship solution for product development in the fashion industry — has acquired the 3-D version for its design offices located at the group’s head office in St. Malo, France, and for Shanghai, China.

“Our design office in St. Malo is responsible for creating and developing products,” explained Camille Dupont, director for Offer, at Cache Cache. “We are leveraging Modaris 3D to react rapidly to evolving demand. With this solution, our stylists and product managers can easily make choices, organized around the same screen, based on prototypes developed in 3-D. The decision-making process starts as early as possible and is much quicker.”

Cache Cache initially rolled out Modaris 3D for dresses, before extending the solution across all of its collections. Their decision was driven by the reduction in the number of prototypes possible.

“Cache Cache sub-contracts manufacturing to a vast network of suppliers,” commented Karen Elalouf, managing director, Lectra France. “By replacing a portion of the physical prototypes with virtual prototypes, Lectra’s 3D technology will simplify the exchanges between the design office and sub-contractors, generating many advantages including—saving time, savings on materials, and reducing stocks.”

“Highly responsive, Cache Cache is permanently adapting to developments in fashion across its many markets,” underlined Jeanine Guillaume, head of the technical division at Cache Cache. “3D is the right choice for our brand. By advancing more quickly at the product development stage, our teams will have more time to dedicate to new creative ideas. In addition, we will achieve considerable all-round savings thanks to improved exchanges between our suppliers.”

Posted February 14, 2017

Source: Lectra