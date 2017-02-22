Gildan Announces Completion Of Acquisition Of American Apparel® Brand

MONTREAL — February 8, 2017 — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the American Apparel® brand and certain assets from American Apparel, LLC, (American Apparel). On January 10, 2017, Gildan emerged as the winner in the court supervised auction to acquire the American Apparel® brand and certain assets, subject to approval by the bankruptcy court and other customary closing conditions.

Posted February 22, 2017

Source: Gildan Activewear Inc.