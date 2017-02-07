Diesel Teams Up With Certilogo To Protect Consumers From Denim Counterfeiters

MILAN, Italy — February 7, 2017 — Diesel Lovers across the world now have a new tool that will let them verify immediately the authenticity of the Diesel product they are buying.

Thanks to a global partnership with Certilogo, Diesel consumers everywhere in the world, will be able to easily verify the authenticity of a pair of Diesel denim, even before purchasing it.

By the end of this year, all Diesel denim, including the renowned Jogg Jeans, will display the Certilogo Code, on a heat-printed label in the waistband along with the writing “Scan for Authenticity”.

We care about our consumers in everything we do, this is why we want to protect them from fake products and get them even more connected to our brand. Consumers can receive a fast and free confirmation that the product is authentic in three easy ways: by simply scanning the code with a standard QRcode reader on their smartphone, or with the dedicated Certilogo application customized for Diesel, or by registering and entering the product’s CLG Code at certilogo.com.

“In a new consumer landscape driven by appreciation for high quality, we embrace the trust of our consumers, creating a direct dialogue with them”, says Alessandro Bogliolo, Chief Executive Officer of Diesel. “With Certilogo we will empower Diesel fans to authenticate the unique identity of our denim, making sure they shop our original products in a safe and secure way”.

“This is a smart move on Diesel’s part,” declared Michele Casucci, CEO of Certilogo. “The relationship between brands and consumers has changed in the digital age. It’s not acceptable to say, ‘Buyer beware and good luck’ about fakes when every one of us has the technology in our pocket to stop it.”

Counterfeit and pirated goods siphon away an estimated $1.8 trillion in revenue from consumers, legitimate manufacturers, and tax authorities annually. An estimated 25 million jobs worldwide have been lost as a result. Demand from consumers for a simple and reliable tool to identify and avoid counterfeit products has powered more than 100% growth in same-day, year-over-year authentications at certilogo.com since 2013. [1]

Fans of Diesel denim seem equally enthusiastic. Since the first 5-pocket denims coded with Certilogo arrived in store, consumers from more than 70 countries have connected to the Certilogo platform to ensure their purchases were authentic. Twenty percent of those authentications were performed by shoppers considering a purchase; 64% were performed after a purchase in a physical store; and 16% were performed after a purchase in an online store or marketplace.

[1] International Chamber of Commerce / BASCAP, Estimating the Global Economic and Social Impacts of Counterfeiting and Piracy (2011). http://www.iccwbo.org/Advocacy-Codes-and-Rules/BASCAP/BASCAP-Research/Economic-impact/Global-Impacts-Study/

Frontier Economics, Global Impacts Study (2011): http://www.iccwbo.org/Advocacy-Codes-and-Rules/BASCAP/BASCAP-Research/Economic-impact/Global-Impacts-Study/

Posted February 7, 2017

Source: Certilogo