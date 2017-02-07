A&E Launches Innovative Reflective Industrial Sewing Thread

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — February 07, 2017 — American & Efird (A&E) today announced the official launch of Anefil™ Reflector — a new product in reflective innovation. Anefil Reflector is a reflective, specialty industrial sewing thread used in coverstitch and overedge applications for use primarily in activewear, workwear, safety apparel, swimwear, denim, footwear and other reflective markets.

“A&E’s spirit of innovation continues with this new reflective product, Anefil Reflector,” said Mark Hatton, vice president Americas. “Offered in a Tex 120 size, Anefil Reflector adds another layer of functionality in sewing that has traditionally been dominated by reflective tape. This product is a versatile, decorative sewing thread and a valuable addition to the reflective market.”

Source: A&E