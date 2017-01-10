LAWRENCE, Mass. — January 10, 2017 — Polartec announces the launch of MtnLogic, a top-of-the-mountain apparel brand built in collaboration with world class alpine climbers and guides. After years of working with outside brands, Peter Whittaker and the guides at RMI Expeditions recognized that, despite the vast selection of quality gear available, they still found themselves searching for the perfect alpine workwear. So they decided to work with Polartec to make their own.

Traditionally, the development of technical gear is driven by merchant demand, price, trends, and subject to superficial testing. MtnLogic starts with an actual need. An intimate understanding of how gear needs to function in the field drives the design process.

As a textile solutions provider and development partner, Polartec worked with Whittaker and the guides at RMI Expeditions to develop a full range of apparel solutions. The result of the unique and rigorous guide-driven process is a pure expression of alpine workwear: the very best tools built to the specifications of mountain professionals.

“The partnership with Polartec is a natural one,” said Peter Whittaker, MtnLogic founder. “To build the best workwear, we needed the best materials. The innovation and engineering from Polartec aligns with our solutions-based approach.”

“What sets this process apart is the combination of best-in-class fabrics from Polartec and a design process where need dictates product,” said Gary Smith, Polartec CEO. “MtnLogic was developed by guides to first solve their apparel problems, with commercial considerations secondary. It shows how a product-first approach with Polartec can enable the most authentic product creation.”

“Typically, the process starts with a merchant-driven approach,” added Whittaker. “Our process begins with ‘What do we need? How do we solve the problems that we encounter up high?’ We weren’t worried about spreadsheets or trends. We set out to build the best gear possible for our needs. For mountain guides. For climbers. The result is a pure expression of alpine workwear: the very best tools built to the specification of mountain professionals.”

The MtnLogic collection containing 19 styles developed by more than 60 RMI guides during a 12-month development timeline testing over 7,000 pieces of apparel through over 1.2 million vertical feet of climbing will be unveiled at the Polartec booth (#32093) at the 2017 Outdoor Retailer Winter Show. The MtnLogic collection will become available to consumers April 15, 2017, on MtnLogic.com as well as at Whittaker Mountaineering at the base of Mt. Rainier.

Posted January 10, 2017

Source: Polartec