Cone Denim and CORDURA® Brand Offer a Modern Twist on Classic Selvage Denim in 50th Anniversary Collaboration

WICHITA, Kan. — January 10, 2017 — INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand and Cone Denim, a global leader in denim authenticity and innovation, are collaborating on a first of its kind, vintage-inspired selvage denim for the 50th anniversary of the Cordura brand. The new Cordura Selvage Denim is produced in Cone Denim’s legendary White Oak facility, drawing inspiration from its over 110 year history in textile production combined with 50 durable years of Cordura brand heritage.

White Oak is the oldest operating denim mill in the United States, and the only mill producing narrow selvage denim on fly shuttle looms that date back to the 1940s. The collaboration celebrates the Cordura brand 50th anniversary theme of “heritage meets innovation,” as it reimagines the past to reinvent the future.

“As we celebrate a 50-year milestone, we’re also constantly looking forward to what the future will bring in terms of durable innovation,” said Cindy McNaull, global Cordura brand and marketing director. “Both the Cordura brand and Cone Denim have a rich history involving textile production and denim fabrics, and combining our extensive experience to create the first-ever selvage denim incorporating Cordura Denim technology is a great way to honor our mutual heritage and usher in new performance denims of the future.”

Produced on American Draper X3 Shuttle looms, this signature made-in-the-USA fabric is created through a collaborative development process between Cone Denim’s ‘Cone® 3D’ (Denim, Design, and Development) R&D team and the Cordura brand. By focusing these key elements within a scientific, yet creative environment, Cone Denim and the Cordura brand were able to take joint product innovation to the next level with both this intial signature launch and future developments in the pipeline.

“Innovation is in our DNA, but heritage is also a key inspiration in our fabrics – so working with a brand like Cordura that shares the same values is a great fit for us,” said Kara Nicholas, vice president of product design + marketing at Cone Denim. “Incorporating high performance Cordura fiber in such an iconic classic design was key in bringing a new generation of selvage denim to life.”

Debuting at the Winter Outdoor Retailer Show, January 10-12, 2017, Cordura Selvage Denim is the first of many projects to come from this legacy-in-the-making collaboration with Cone’s global network of mills in the US, China, and Mexico. For a sneak peek and to learn more, visit Cordura brand booth #39213 or Cone Denim booth #151.

Posted January 10, 2017

Source: Invista