CORDURA® Brand And Artistic Milliners’ Breakthrough ‘X. Venture Collexion’ Makes European Debut At MUNICH FABRIC START – KEYHOUSE

WICHITA, KS — January 25, 2017 — INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand 50th anniversary road show makes its European debut with its space-themed X.Venture Collexion at MUNICH FABRIC START (MFS) – KEYHOUSE, January 31 – February 1. This blast-from-the-past inspired collection designed by Struktur Studio is a co-operative collaboration between CORDURA® brand and Artistic Milliners, featuring TENCEL® from Lenzing, and coatings by Schoeller® Technologies AG.

The X.Venture Collexion, located in the innovation KEYHOUSE display hall at MFS (#39), is an interpretation of how some of the most innovative performance textile technologies can combine with the art of design to impact the future of technical denims. The garment concepts take influence from retro astronaut gear – a nod to the 60s heritage of the CORDURA® brand – combined with modern, space-age popular culture. Struktur Studio’s retro-futuristic garments in the X.Venture Collexion specifically highlight the cutting-edge denims created by this collaboration.

“To us, the future of innovation is collaboration – whether that’s with a designer or with our community of textile innovators – like Artistic Milliners, TENCEL®, and Schoeller® Technologies AG,” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “Orchestrating these industry powerhouses together is a gateway to forward-thinking design and the fusion of performance technologies in the apparel of today.”

The X.Venture Collexion was first initiated by CORDURA® brand as part of its 50th anniversary year-long celebration, with one of the leading denim mills in the world – an INVISTA authorized mill – Artistic Milliners.

“We were proud to be approached by our long standing partners at the CORDURA® brand to work on providing next generation denim for their upcoming 50th anniversary celebration,” said Neil Bell, Artistic Milliners’ global manager & director. “We designed and crafted a range of futuristic CORDURA® Denim fabrics with the aim of creating denim that reflects innovation and heritage while encapsulating next generation durability, strength and added performance. In addition, we also collaborated with Schoeller® finishing technologies to add their latest generation coating technologies to these outstanding conceptual CORDURA® Denim fabrics.”

The X.Venture Collexion is comprised of a men’s jacket and pant, and a women’s jumpsuit, featuring multiple cutting-edge fiber, fabric and coating technologies and includes the following:

Men’s Neo Jean Jacket – Made with 20D CORDURA® UltraLite fabric and CORDURA® Denim combined with Schoeller® PCMTM technology, this jacket has temperature regulation at its core and is built to last.

Men’s Neo Work Pant – Made with CORDURA® Denim with Schoeller® c_change technology, these pants are designed for life’s extremes.

Women’s Neo Jumpsuit – The Women’s Neo Jumpsuit is built with CORDURA® Denim with TENCEL®, CORDURA® Combat WoolTM Denim and CORDURA® Denim combined with Schoeller® ceraspaceTM technology to fuse the best of fashion and function.

“While we are reflecting back to the past in the design of this collaboration, on the performance textiles spectrum, we remained focused on the future evolution of denim and how performance materials play a role in creating denims that are long-lasting and durable, as well as comfortable and soft,” said Tricia Carey, director of global business development at Lenzing Fibers Inc. “By joining forces with industry peers like CORDURA® brand, Artistic Milliners and Schoeller® Technologies AG, we are driving that evolution faster to deliver performance textiles of tomorrow, today.”

To see the fabrics and the X.Venture Collexion firsthand, visit the innovation display at MFS – Keyhouse stand #39, January 31 – February 1 featuring CORDURA® brand, Artistic Milliners, TENCEL® fiber and Schoeller® Technologies AG. Join us for a special coffee and cake event on January 31st from 3-4 p.m. to celebrate the collaboration and the 50th anniversary of the CORDURA® brand.

Posted January 25, 2017

Source: INVISTA’s CORDURA®