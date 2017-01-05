Champion Thread Recruits Industry Veteran PJ McCord To Lead Sales

GASTONIA, NC — January 5, 2017 — Champion Thread Company, a leading global supplier of industrial sewing threads, engineered yarns, and other textile and sewn products supplies, has appointed 22-year sewn products industry veteran Patrick “PJ” McCord to the position of Vice President of Sales. In his new role, McCord will be responsible for running the Champion sales organization and developing strategic sales plans that will drive profitable growth.

“We are pleased to have PJ joining the Champion Thread team”, noted President Matt Poovey. “He brings a wealth of industry experience and knowledge that will help us further accelerate growth and deliver greater value to our clients. We look forward to him implementing and achieving our strategic goals.”

Prior to joining Champion Thread, McCord held executive roles with other leading global sewing thread manufacturers. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Catawba Tech.

“I am excited to be joining such a proven industry leader,” said McCord. “I am impressed with the depth of industry expertise and the growth that Champion has achieved in recent years. I am confident that our industry knowledge, track record of innovation, and manufacturing capabilities will support rapid growth for years to come.”

Source: Champion Thread Company