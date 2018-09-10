Teijin Frontier To Participate In Première Vision Paris

TOKYO, Japan — September 10, 2018 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fibers and products converting company, announced today that it will participate in Première Vision Paris, a major global event for fashion industry professionals that will be held in Paris from September 19 to 21.

The “TEIJINTEX® by TEIJIN FRONTIER” (stand 6G22-6H29) will feature mainly two top-quality materials — SOLOTEX and DELTAPEAK — along with displays of eco-friendly materials and high-functional fabric in daily use for Autumn/Winter.

Exhibits will include:

SOLOTEX is a polytrimethylene terephthalate fiber that is soft, stretchable, shape-retaining, dimensionally stable and brightly colored owing to its spring-like molecular structure. Several versions will be presented, including shape memory fabric and wool like fabric. Partially bio-derived SOLOTEX is an environmentally friendly choice for next-generation clothing.

DELTAPEAK is a next-generation polyester fabric that combines excellent physical properties with high levels of functionality and quality. Thanks to its dense, flat-knit surface, DELTAPEAK is a wonderfully multifunctional material that has been adopted by a range of global sports-apparel brands. 4-dimentional bulky DELTAPEAK and a new DELTAPEAK two-in-one sweat-suit fabric that combines water-repelling and sweat-absorbing property are new line in the DELTAPEAK series. They are an excellent choice as a high-performance material for a wide range of applications including casual, athleisure and more.

Première Vision Paris, held twice yearly, is expecting to attract some 60,000 visitors and over 1,900 exhibiting companies from 57 countries this year. Teijin Frontier, which will mark its seventh appearance in the show, aims to further raise its profile and continue expanding its market, mainly in Europe.

Source: Teijin Limited