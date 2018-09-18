Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Accelerates Development Of New Recombinant Spider Silk Fiber

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — September 18, 2018 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc., the developer of spider silk-based fibers, announces today that it has implemented two major advancements in the development of next generation recombinant spider silk fibers.

These advancements are the result of new equipment and recently employed protocols at the company’s R&D headquarters, based in Michigan. These new approaches build on the existing protocols, but allow the company to increase processing efficiency significantly. The company expects to see higher throughput as this approach should result in shorter times to generate new transgenics. What previously took an entire day to complete can now be done in a matter of minutes.

The company expects that, with these new methods, it will be able to drastically accelerate the pace of development for next generation recombinant spider silk fibers and technologies, but does not affect the opening of the company’s aggressive production operations through its Vietnamese subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles. The company expects to provide an update on its progress at Prodigy Textiles in the near future.

“As we continue to make significant progress commercializing and scaling production of our existing recombinant spider silk offerings, our research team, led by Dr. Trevor Kane, remains focused on the creation of the next evolution of high performance spider silk materials,” said COO Jon Rice. “The new processes and equipment implemented today play a key role in that work, allowing for major increases in throughput and what we expect to be faster development cycles.”

Posted September 18, 2018

Source: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc.