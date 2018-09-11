Innovation In The Fibre World: Focus Of Talks At GFC

DORNBIRN, Austria — September 12-14, 2018 — For over 15 years, RadiciGroup has been a constant presence at the Global Fiber Congress, the international meeting on innovation in fibres that takes place in Dornbirn, Austria.

About 700 specialists from 30 countries are taking part in the 57th edition of the event, during which over 100 lectures will take stock of the situation in the evolving fibre world, with particular emphasis on the topics of the circular economy and sustainability. Participants will also have the opportunity to explore special areas of application more in depth, for instance, the automotive sector.

“With these themes as a focus during the three days in Austria,” said Arturo Andreoni, marketing and R&D director of RadiciGroup Performance Yarn, who has been on the GFC programme committee for many years, “RadiciGroup brings its experience as a manufacturer of innovative synthetic fibres that meet the needs of a continually evolving market, increasingly more demanding from a performance point of view. And the Group wants to share its circular approach to business. Our message for the entire production chain revolves around the concept of mechanical recycling: synthetic fibres, especially those with high physical-mechanical properties, can be recycled at the end of their useful life, for example, for new technical and industrial uses in the plastics field.”

Recycling is possible if polyamide production is vertically integrated. In Europe, RadiciGroup is the only manufacturer that can guarantee and has full control of its whole production process, from polymer chemicals to synthetic fibres and engineering plastics, including end-of-life recycling.

On Wednesday, 12 September, at 3.10 pm in Hall C, during the Recycling – Circular Economy session, Filippo Servalli, marketing and sustainability director of RadiciGroup, will give a talk entitled “RadiciGroup – Our approach to the Circular Economy”.

As for new products for the automotive sector, the RadiciGroup Performance Yarn Business Area offers a range of yarn increasingly in line with market needs. The products of reference are PA 6 and PA 6.10 BCF yarn, which blend lightness, durability, design, sustainability and reduced costs to meet the requirements of new trends. From electric autos to autopiloted cars, car interiors are studied in great detail with the goal of offering comfortable spaces to enjoy as entertainment centres.

“Based on our experience in the field,” Mr. Andreoni concluded, “we are convinced that PA 6 or PA 6.10 BCF tufted carpets are the best solution for the automotive industry, because they ensure quality, performance and easy maintenance with remarkable cost efficiency, thanks to the focused effort of the Performance Yarn Business Area.”

In the “Transportation and Mobility” session, on the morning of 13 September in Hall B, Piero Saragat, Product Manager – Automotive yarn of RadiciGroup Performance Yarn, will present “New trends in automotive carpeting” (11:25 am).

Posted September 11, 2018

Source: RADICIGROUP