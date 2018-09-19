Eastman’s Naia™ Cellulosic Yarn Launches Into Womenswear At Première Vision

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — September 14, 2018 — This September at the Première Vision show in France, Eastman will launch Naia™, a versatile cellulosic yarn, into the womenswear market. Naia™, made from sustainably sourced wood pulp, creates comfortable and luxurious fabrics. The inherent qualities of the yarn mean that any fabric made with Naia™ will have superior breathability and moisture management. Garments made from Naia™ are easy to care for, can be laundered at home, and have excellent wrinkle recovery and pilling resistance, all without compromising its luster and silky hand.

Naia™ will also be included in Premiere Vision’s Smart Square – an informative multimedia space showcasing environmentally-responsible approaches to fashion. Première Vision notes that, “The idea behind this platform was to create new prospects and new competitive advantages that could be used by the entire creative fashion industry, as well as offering real business development opportunities.”

Naia™ is made from fully traceable and sustainably sourced wood pulp; Eastman holds FSC® and PEFC™ Chain of Custody certification. The cellulosic yarn is produced in a safe, closed-loop process where solvents are recycled back into the system for reuse. In addition, Naia™ has an optimized, low-impact manufacturing process with a low tree-to-yarn carbon and water footprint. Naia™ has a third party reviewed Life Cycle Assessment compliant with ISO14044 and is listed on the HIGG Materials Sustainability Index.

Following Naia’s™ eco-conscious from Nature to Fashion ethos, the booth will be made from sustainable plywood from FSC® certified forests, recycled copper piping, FSC® certified paper, and mannequins made from recycled cardboard. At the Naia™ booth on Wednesday and Thursday, Eastman will be hosting a garment workshop with fashion tailors Cynthia and Laura Merhej (from Renaissance, Beruit); and on Friday, there will be a workshop showcasing pleated Naia™ by Jule Waibel (from Jule Waibel, Berlin).

The garments on display in the booth were inspired by upcoming fashion trends that the Naia™ team has identified as ideal applications for fabrics made with Naia™. The first style, “barre noire,” highlights apparel that can go from the gym to the bar. “Sloungewear” is a new style of loungewear intended for sleep and restorative fitness. The final is “urban freestyle,” which pairs sport and streetwear aesthetics. Eastman will also be displaying innovative new fabrics from around the world that show that with Naia™ you get beauty, versatility, and sustainability without compromise.

With Naia™, Eastman demonstrates how sustainability can be an integral part of clothes that not only feel good but look good too.

Posted September 19, 2018

Source: Eastman Chemical Company