Teijin Frontier (U.S.A.) To Open New Showroom

TOKYO, Japan — August 13, 2018 — Teijin Frontier (U.S.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fiber and products converting company, announced today that it will open a showroom at its U.S. head office in New York City displaying products designed for the U.S. market.

Opening on August 17, the showroom will feature various products made from Teijin Frontier’s trademark high quality materials, with a focus on the polytrimethylene terephthalate fiber SOLOTEX, aiming to increase awareness of Teijin Frontier’s products in the U.S. and to share information with customers about new product development.

Teijin Frontier (U.S.A.) leverages the group’s signature converting capabilities to offer a wide range of unique products, and aims to achieve further sales growth in the U.S. apparel market through a strengthening of partnerships with other group companies.

Source: Teijin Limited