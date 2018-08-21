Solvay Expects Low Rhine Water Levels To Affect Its Polyamides Operations

LYON, France — August 21, 2018 — Solvay expects its polyamide activities to be temporarily impacted by the severe drop in water levels along the Rhine river following the persistent heat and drought in Central Europe.

The situation is affecting raw material supplies and is generating production losses of intermediates required for the company’s nylon and isocyanate chains. Solvay expects that it may not be able to honor all confirmed orders for adiponitrile (ADN), hexamethylene diamine (HMD), nylon salt and adipic acid (AA) as well as certain polyamide (PA) resins, fibers and compounds over the coming days and weeks.

Solvay is doing its utmost to mitigate the effects of this extreme climate event on its deliveries.

Posted August 21, 2018

Source: Solvay