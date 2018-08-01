RadiciGroup Comfort Fibres Business Area Announces An Enlargement Of Its Product Portfolio

BERGAMO,Italy — August 1, 2018 — We are committed to continuously enlarge our products portfolio and capacities for the benefit and support of our valued business partners. Due to the growing of our global businesses and the aim to provide the most efficient and cost-effective services possible, RadiciGroup Comfort Fibres Business Area is delighted to announce a Yarn Twisting capacity expansion in its manufacturing facility at SC Yarnea srl Savinesti (Romania).

This expansion addresses the increasing demand for high-value yarns and for tailor made solutions where innovation, consistent quality, and quick responses are essential to compete in the global business arena. Full capacity from the end of July 2018.

These are the main features of the new manufacturing facility:

Process: filament yarn twisting

Spindles: more than 4,000

Count range: up to 600 dtex

Twist range: 50 – 2500 tpm

Yarn: flat, textured, mass and spool dyed

Package: tubes, cones, hanks

Polymers: Polyamide, Polyester, PBT, PLA, mixed Polymers

Innovation, Efficiency, Quality and Sustainability: the main pillars for RadiciGroup Comfort Fibres to strive towards the realization of innovative value-chain.

The Business Area is active in the production sector of polymers and staple fibres in PA6, polyamide 6, 6.6 and Bio yarn; as well as virgin and recycled polyester yarn, used mainly in the clothing, furniture and car interior markets.

