Hyosung Features Creora® Fit² With Performance And Creora® Eco-Soft For Sustainability At Bluezone Munich Fabric Start

SEOUL, South Korea — August 14, 2018 — HYOSUNG will launch the newest collection of creora® Fit2 fabrics with enhanced performance features for smart denim. Hyosung will also showcase creora eco-soft, low heat set spandex for sustainability and the latest in denim silhouettes

creora Fit2 technology was developed to meet consumer demand for second skin fit with 360 degree comfort. The technology capitalizes on superior heat setting performance of creora eco-soft low heat set spandex for 4-way stretch development with reduced shrinkage and better recovery.

“For 2019-2020, we see sustainability and performance as key trends in the denim market, along with new garment designs,” said Mike Simko, global marketing director. “We offer creora eco-soft low heat set spandex for sustainability as less energy is required in finishing and it can be used in for new styling options. Smart denim, with the addition of functional yarns for enhanced performance is of interest for added value to the consumer.”

Hyosung will introduce new creorad Fit2 4-way stretch with Mipan® aqua-X and askin cooling technology. For enhanced durability, they will also introduce Mipan robic high tenacity nylon for better tear resistance and tensile strength.

Also featured is low heat set, creora eco-soft fiber, an energy saving spandex which can be used in woven as well as knit denim constructions. It is the ideal spandex to use in combination with other sustainable fibers such as organic cotton and Tencel® lyocell for softness and lighter weight fabrics.

Visit creora® Hyosung in Bluezone, Munich Fabric Start, Stand A09 Hall 7

Posted August 14, 2018

Source: Hyosung Corp.