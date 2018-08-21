Fujian Billion Petrochemicals To Utilize INVISTA’s Latest P8 Technology For Its 2.5 Million Metric Ton PTA Line

SHANGHAI— August 21, 2018 — INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), and Fujian Billion Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. have reached an agreement to license Invista’s latest purified terephthalic acid (PTA) process technology for a new PTA line. The PTA line will have a design capacity of 2.5 million metric tons per year and will be installed in Fujian Province, China.

Mike Pickens, IPT president, commented, “We are honoured that our advanced, industry-leading P8 technology has been selected. Our demonstrated ability to deliver a fast schedule and the fact that our technology is proven were key factors in our selection. This represents a new chapter for deployment of Invista’s P8 PTA technology aimed at creating competitive advantage for our global customers.”

A kick-off meeting was successfully held in the week of August 13, 2018. The targeted project start-up date would be in August 2020.

IPT’s P8 PTA technology is available as a licence package from INVISTA Performance Technologies.

Posted August 21, 2018

Source: INVISTA