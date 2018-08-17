Celanese Announces Price Increase For Acetate Flake

DALLAS & AMSTERDAM — August 14, 2018 — Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global specialty materials company, will increase the price of acetate flake grades by $0.50/kg for all orders shipped effective September 1, 2018, or as contracts otherwise allow.

This price increase is based on current industry condition assessments and applies to flake grades for all end-use applications including but not limited to plastics, textile filament, film, coatings, non-wovens, and medical.

Customers should contact their account manager for additional information.

Posted August 17, 2018

Source: Celanese Corporation