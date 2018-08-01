Ascend Performance Materials Acquires Britannia Techno Polymer

HOUSTON — August 1, 2018 — Ascend Performance Materials, the largest global fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6 resin, announced today the purchase of Britannia Techno Polymer (BTP), an engineering plastics compounder based in the Netherlands. The acquisition provides Ascend with a leading engineering plastics manufacturing base in Europe and an expansion to its growing portfolio of proprietary compounds.

“Our new partnership with BTP provides Ascend with a sixth manufacturing location and a dedicated footprint for serving our customers throughout Europe with enhanced compounding capabilities and broader application development expertise,” said Phil McDivitt, president and CEO of Ascend. “Most importantly, BTP shares our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and customer service. Together, we will expand our offerings and continue to provide the levels of reliability and technical service customers have come to trust.”

BTP was founded in 2006 by Andrew Leigh. The company is an engineering thermoplastics compounding and tolling company specializing in the production of proprietary nylon compounds. Its certifications include ISO 9001 and TS 16949.

“This purchase will allow us to better serve our European customers and expand our compounding capacity and capabilities,” said John Saunders, Ascend’s European leader. “We have a long relationship with BTP and look forward to realizing greater operational efficiency and experience. We are excited to have Andy Leigh and the BTP team join Ascend.”

BTP’s employees will transition immediately to Ascend. Leigh will join Ascend’s global management team as director of compounding technology.

“This is an exciting chapter for both companies,” said Leigh. “We look forward to expanding Ascend’s reach and gaining world-class operational management.”

Source: Ascend Performance Materials