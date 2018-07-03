Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Management Travels to Vietnam To Oversee The Opening Of Its Spider Silk Production Subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — July 3, 2018 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc., a developer of spider silk-based fibers, announced today that Jon Rice, the company’s COO, is in Vietnam this week reviewing the new facility, interviewing potential hires, and meeting with local officials, as the next phase in launching operations at its newly formed production subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles Co. Ltd.

This trip marks the first time that company management will be on the ground in Vietnam, since receiving its investment and enterprise registration certificates, the essential business licenses the company had worked diligently to secure. Rice will remain in Vietnam through the end of the week, ensuring that the factory is on track to receive its first delivery of its proprietary hybrid silkworms.

“I am excited to see the new facility first hand and to review the progress getting the building ready to receive our hybrid silkworms,” said Rice. “Our consultants on the ground have been doing an excellent job of keeping this project moving forward. This will be a busy week of meetings, as we coordinate with contractors, officials, and potential new employees, as we work to get Prodigy Textiles up and running.”

The company’s research team continues to prepare silkworm’s eggs for shipment, from its Michigan based R&D headquarters, and remains on track to ship materials, as soon as the new facility in Vietnam is ready.

Posted July 3, 2018

Source: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

