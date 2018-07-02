Celanese Announces Price Increases For Engineered Materials Polymer Products

DALLAS — June 28, 2018 — Celanese Corporation, a global specialty materials company, today announced price increases on its Polyamide 66 compounded engineering plastics including Celanyl®, Nilamid®, Frianyl®, Ecomid®, Nylfor®, Nivionplast®, and Omnilon®, and its polyamide 66-based long-fiber thermoplastic compounds (PA66-LFT) as well as its propylene-based (PP) long-fiber thermoplastic (LFT) compounds.

The price increases below will be effective for orders shipped on or after July 15, 2018, or as contracts otherwise allow.

Product Americas (USD/kg) Europe (EUR/kg) Asia (USD/kg) Polyamide 66 compounded products $0.35 €0.30 $0.35 Polyamide 66-based long-fiber thermoplastic grades (PA66-LFT) $0.22 €0.15 $0.22 Propylene-based (PP) LFT grades $0.20 — —

Individual grades may be subject to a higher increase than specified above. Celanese is a leading supplier of engineered materials and the only supplier with global production facilities providing local supply to all regions of the world. Celanese continues to support its customers globally with a growing portfolio of products and functionalized grades. The company is committed to enhancing its product offerings and capabilities through ongoing investments in assets, technologies, and product and application expertise.

Posted July 2, 2018

Source: Celanese Corporation