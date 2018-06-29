Synthomer Expanding Its Manufacturing Operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — June 28, 2018 — Synthomer today announced plans to expand its existing manufacturing operations in Spartanburg County. The company is investing $16 million and is expected to create 10 new jobs as a result.

Synthomer is one of the world’s top suppliers of acrylic and vinyl emulsion, latex and specialty polymers. A market leader in coatings, construction, adhesives, textile and latex products, the company is headquartered in the United Kingdom and has more than 24 facilities in 14 countries around the world, with a significant presence in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Located at 200 Railroad Street in Roebuck, S.C., Synthomer will be expanding its operations by installing a new production reactor and associated equipment. Hiring for the new positions is slated to begin in 2019, and interested applicants should visit www.synthomer.com for more information.

QUOTES

“Synthomer is very excited to be investing in the capacity and capability of our Spartanburg County site. This site has a 50-year history of successful operations, and this investment will support continued growth into new markets and applications.” –Synthomer North America Business Director Wayne Steinberg

“Our new production unit will give us the capability we need to achieve greater efficiency and volume. In turn, this will allow us to meet the growing demand for our products. We are very fortunate to be located in such a business-friendly state that supports job creation and growth.” –Synthomer Site Manager Kimberly Grimm

“Today, we celebrate the growth of another international firm in South Carolina. With operations all over the world, it’s important that Synthomer chose to expand its facility in our state. I look forward to strengthening this outstanding partnership in the future.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“This expansion is yet another example of South Carolina’s manufacturing prowess. Having foreign-based firms, such as Synthomer, increase their investment and presence in our state is an affirmation that South Carolina is ‘Just right’for globally-respected companies.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Synthomer’s commitment to innovation and new technology continues to make them a leading supplier of acrylic and vinyl emulsion, latex and specialty polymers fields. Synthomer’s continued investment in Spartanburg County is a testament to the value of our workforce and a business-friendly environment supporting existing industries. We look forward to their continued success.” –David Britt, chairman of the Economic Development Committee of Spartanburg County Council and board member of the Economic Futures Group

FAST FACTS

Posted June 29, 2018

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor