Shandong Wonfull Petrochemical To Produce On-Purpose Propylene With Honeywell Technology

DES PLAINES, Ill. — JUNE 14, 2018 — Honeywell announced today that Shandong Wonfull Petrochemical Co., Ltd. will use Honeywell UOP’s C3 Oleflex™ propane dehydrogenation technology to produce 250,000 metric tons per year of polymer-grade propylene at its facility in the Huantai Economic Development Zone in China’s Shandong Province.

Honeywell will provide licensing, the process design package, proprietary and non-proprietary equipment, on-site operator training, technical services for startup and continuing operation, and catalysts and adsorbents for the project. This is the 34th award in China for Honeywell’s Oleflex technology.

“The tremendous growth in propylene production in China is being driven by surging demand for polypropylene and other propylene derivatives that are used to make resins, fibers and plastics,” said John Gugel, president of Honeywell UOP. “The Oleflex process converts propane into high-quality propylene that meets the strict purity requirements for these products.”

Honeywell UOP’s C3 Oleflex technology uses catalytic dehydrogenation to convert propane to propylene and is designed to have a lower cash cost of production and higher return on investment among competing technologies. Its low energy consumption, low emissions and fully recyclable, platinum-alumina-based catalyst system minimizes its impact on the environment. The independent reaction and regeneration sections enable steady-state operations, improved operating flexibility, and a high on-stream factor and reliability.

Honeywell UOP also licenses C4 Oleflex technology, which converts butanes to butylenes, the primary ingredient for making high-octane fuel additives and synthetic rubber. Including this project, Honeywell UOP’s Oleflex technology has been selected for 52 out of 64 propane and isobutane dehydrogenation projects globally since 2011.

Since the technology was first commercialized in 1990, Honeywell UOP has commissioned 29 Oleflex units for on-purpose propylene and isobutylene production. Global production capacity of propylene from Oleflex technology now stands at approximately 6.8 million metric tons per year.

Shandong Wonfull Petrochemical Group Co., Ltd. manufactures and distributes gasoline, diesel, liquefied gas, petroleum coke, sulfur, propylene, and other petrochemicals. Located in Guoli Town, Zibo City, Shandong Wonfull Petrochemical Group also conducts heating, logistics, international trade, and retail terminal businesses.

Posted June 14, 2018

Source: Honeywell