Kraig Biocraft Set To Begin Production In Vietnam

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc., Ann Arbor, Mich., has announced the formation of Prodigy Textiles Co. Ltd., a Vietnam-based subsidiary that has been granted an Investment Registration Certificate (IRC). In related news, Kraig Biocraft has obtained its Enterprise Registration Certificate (ERC) from the Vietnamese government, which grants the company permission to begin its spider-silk-based fiber production in Vietnam. The combination of the IRC and ERC licenses allows Kraig to commercialize the production of spider silk using an advanced silk production platform to fit within Vietnam’s existing traditional silk industry infrastructure.

“These licenses to operate in a traditional silk producing region are the most substantial milestones for Kraig labs commercial development since the creation of our first spider silk transgenics,” said Kraig Labs Founder and CEO Kim Thompson. “Our teams in the U.S.A. and in Vietnam have been working closely with officials in Quang Nam province and with central government ministries to bring this long-standing vision to reality.

“Our work to obtain these approvals has been driven by our goal of producing recombinant

spider silk on a large scale, which can only be achieved by harnessing the opportunities presented by existing large-scale silk production infrastructure,” added Thompson.

May/June 2018