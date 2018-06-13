Hyosung Invests In creora® Production

South Korea-based Hyosung will invest $100 million to build a creora® spandex facility near Aurangabad, India. The plant is expected to be in production by 2019. By 2020, the company’s total capacity for creora is expected to reach 390,000 tons.

“We are investing in India to meet the needs for comfort by the growing consumer market in India as well as to better serve the textiles industry in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh,” said Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon. “Our state of the art facility will enable creora spandex to deliver the best quality, consistency, and value to meet customer’s needs. We continue to invest in all dimensions of our creora spandex business with new global marketing team members, new products, a new development center, customized development workshops and new capacity.”

