Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion And Announces Additional Increase In Copolyester Capacity

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — JUNE 14, 2018 — Global specialty plastics provider Eastman has completed the previously announced Eastman Tritan™ copolyester expansion at its Kingsport, Tennessee, manufacturing site. The plant is now fully operational and is supplying product to customers.

“We are excited to announce the completion of our Tritan expansion and are pleased with the performance we’re seeing from this new investment,” said Burt Capel, vice president and general manager of Eastman’s Specialty Plastics business. “The Tritan platform of products continues to see strong global adoption, with a growing footprint of applications that leverage the robust performance of our polymer.”

Eastman is marking the 10th anniversary of Tritan, a clear, tough, chemical-resistant polymer found in products made by companies such as Newell, Nalgene, CamelBak and NuGlass. Tritan offers high performance properties such as clarity, colorability, durability, ease of processing, and heat and chemical resistance.

Eastman recently announced an additional planned expansion of copolyester production at its Kingsport site. The newly announced expansion is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2018 and will increase PETG and PCTG capacities by approximately 25 percent of the Kingsport specialty copolyester total capacity. This investment supports the continued growth of Eastman’s specialty copolyester products globally and provides flexibility across the company’s polymer asset base.

“This additional copolyester expansion positions Eastman to meet the increasing demand we’re seeing for our copolyester materials around the world,” Capel added. “It highlights our continued commitment to providing our global customers with the highest quality materials in the market.”

Eastman’s Specialty Plastics family of brands includes Tritan copolyesters, Eastalite™ copolyesters, Ecdel™ elastomers and Eastman 168™ non-phthalate plasticizer. Specialty Plastics is a part of Eastman’s Advanced Materials business segment.

Posted June 14, 2018

Source: Eastman