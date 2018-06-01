Americhem Expands Global Reach With Acquisition Of Prescient Color Limited

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — June 1, 2018 — Americhem Inc. announced today that it has acquired Prescient Color Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (SCIL). Based in Pune, India, Prescient is a leading Indian producer of high-end masterbatches in several attractive niche applications, including synthetic fibers. It employs approximately 140, including contract employees. The acquisition complements Americhem’s position in the global synthetic fiber market and expands its geographic reach in a high growth region.

Prescient is a natural fit for Americhem; this allows Americhem to service and grow with its customers around the globe. Prescient has built a premier reputation, strong customer relationships and offers best-in-class fiber development technology. This acquisition expands Americhem’s global reach and deepens its technical expertise while helping customers solve their technical challenges. “Prescient’s operating model and core values align with Americhem’s. We will continue to build upon our key attributes: Performance, Solutions, and Trust. We are delighted to have Prescient join the Americhem family, and welcome Prescient employees to the Americhem team,” commented Matthew Hellstern, CEO, Americhem.

“We are proud to have found a company like Americhem, a best in class supplier of polymer solutions. I am very excited for Prescients’ customers and employees alike. Our customers will benefit by having access to new innovative technologies, and our employees’ futures will continue to expand and thrive as part of the global Americhem family,” said Rohit Rathi, Prescient Managing Director. “Americhem is a well-respected company that values its employees and will be able to expand Prescient’s global reach,” said Pradeep Rathi, SCIL Chairman.

By combining these two companies, Americhem and Prescient will now offer an expanded solutions portfolio on a global level.

