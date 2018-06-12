Americhem Announces Expanded Solution Dyeing Capabilities Through Acquisition Of Prescient Color Limited

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — June 12, 2018 — Americhem Inc. announced expanded solution dyeing capabilities through their acquisition of Prescient Color Limited. Solution dyeing has always been in the Americhem portfolio, but with this additional technology, capabilities, and skillset, Americhem is able to provide an expanded expertise in this area.

Americhem Inc. is a leading provider of color and functional masterbatches for solution dyeing of fibers with over 20 years of experience in providing custom solutions. Adding another successful masterbatch manufacturer who specializes in the solution dyeing of fibers was a natural fit for the Americhem brand. “Joining the Prescient team with Americhem only elevates us both as a unified company providing only the best to our customers. We promise Performance, Solutions, and Trust; and that is what our customers receive,” commented Matthew Hellstern, CEO, Americhem.

With combined decades of experience, Americhem and Prescient together provide masterbatch solutions that add value to solution dyed fibers, both during manufacturing and end use. By combining these two companies, Americhem and Prescient will now offer an expanded solutions portfolio on a global level.

Posted June 12, 2018

Source: Americhem Inc.