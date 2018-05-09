Trevira — Large Projects Approved For The Guben Site

BOBINGEN — May 2018 — Trevira GmbH’s owner Indorama Ventures has approved various large projects at the Guben site, which will be of enormous importance for the entire company.

The approved investments will be in the form of equipment that will affect all of the processes (polycondensation, spinning, and textile processing) at the Guben site where Trevira GmbH produces filament specialties for the textile industry. A total sum of approx. 7.5 million euros is scheduled to be invested. These investments will generate additional quantitative growth and optimise processes and procedures at Trevira GmbH’s site in Guben where flat and texturised filament yarns are produced for automotive interiors, technical textiles, apparel, and home textiles.

CEO Klaus Holz: “These investments are an extremely important signal. They are a reiteration of the long-term commitment of our parent company IVL to Trevira GmbH.” The head of the Filament BU, Edo Lieven: “We are very excited about the investments in the new equipment. The Guben site and the Filament BU will be strengthened by these projects.“

Source: Trevira GmbH