Starlinger Acquires Barmag Spinnzwirn From Oerlikon

VIENNA, Austria — May 25, 2018 — The Austrian Starlinger Group takes over the business unit Barmag Spinnzwirn based in Chemnitz (Germany) from Oerlikon. The integration of the related technologies for spinning lines for the production of tapes, monofilaments, yarns, and twisted yarns as well as texturing machines into the existing product portfolio holds significant potential for synergy effects in service, engineering, and sales.

The business unit known as Barmag Spinnzwirn is a part of the Oerlikon segment Manmade Fibers that specializes in turnkey extrusion plants for the production of tapes and monofilaments such as artificial grass, baler twine, carpet backing, or geotextiles as well as in high speed winders and precision winding machines for textile and technical yarns and twisted yarns as well as texturing machines. This field of activity ideally complements the activities of the company’s new owner: Starlinger & Co. GmbH is a worldwide leading supplier of machinery and complete lines for the manufacturing of woven plastic sacks, lines for the recycling and refinement of a wide range of plastics, and rPET sheet extrusion lines. The Starlinger Group already includes the company Georg Sahm GmbH & Co. KG from Eschwege (Germany) – a winding specialist and technology leader for high performance fibers, carbon fibers and cut film tapes for the converting industry.

“The acquisition of Barmag Spinnzwirn means that we can extend our portfolio and offer even more individual solutions to producers of technical textiles,” explains Starlinger’s Managing Partner Angelika Huemer. “We expect synergy effects and advantages for our customers not only with regard to technology, but also through our well-developed sales and service network.” Georg Stausberg, CEO of Oerlikon’s segment Manmade Fibers, shares this view: “We are convinced that through broader market access and greater synergies, Barmag Spinnzwirn can be developed better under the new owner as it would be possible within the context of our segment in the medium and long term.” The site in Chemnitz now becomes part of the family-run Starlinger Group. The final transfer will take place end of the third quarter of this year; the first joined solutions will be presented at the textile machinery fair ITMA 2019 in Barcelona and the plastics fair K 2019 in Düsseldorf.

Posted May 25, 2018

Source: Starlinger & Co. Ges.m.b.H.