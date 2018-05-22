Richmond Area Student Wins The 2018 Paul T. O’Day Memorial Scholarship Sponsored By The National Council Of Textile Organizations Fiber Council

WASHINGTON, DC — May 22, 2018 — The National Council of Textile Organization’s (NCTO) Fiber Council announces Mr. William Parker of Glen Allen, VA as the recipient of the 2018 Paul T. O’Day Memorial Scholarship Award.

Mr. Parker will graduate with honors from Mills E. Godwin High School in suburban Richmond in June and will go to the Georgia Institute of Technology’s (Georgia Tech) College of Engineering where he intends to major in computer engineering.

NCTO Fiber Council Chair, Don Bockoven, President & CEO of Leigh Fibers, commented, “We are pleased to recognize Mr. Parker’s exceptional record of academic achievements with his selection as the 2018 recipient of the Paul T. O’Day Memorial Scholarship. All of us on the Fiber Council congratulate Mr. Parker and wish him continued success in his academic career.”

The scholarship program was created in 2014 in honor of Paul T. O’Day who served as President of the American Fiber Manufacturers Association (AFMA) for more than three decades. AFMA merged with NCTO effective April 1, 2018 and NCTO’s Fiber Council now administers the scholarship program. Recipients receive a $5,000 award each year, totaling $20,000 for four years of study. Sons or daughters of NCTO’s Fiber Council member company employees are eligible to apply.

NCTO is a Washington, DC-based trade association that represents domestic textile manufacturers, including artificial and synthetic filament and fiber producers.

U.S. employment in the textile supply chain was 550,500 in 2017.

The value of shipments for U.S. textiles and apparel was $77.9 billion in 2017.

U.S. exports of fiber, textiles and apparel were $28.6 billion in 2017.

Capital expenditures for textile and apparel production totaled $2.4 billion in 2016, the last year for which data is available.

Posted May 22, 2018

Source NCTO