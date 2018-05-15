Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Takes Next Steps In Prodigy Textiles’ Spider Silk Commercialization Program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — May 14, 2018 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc., a developer of spider silk-based fibers, provided an update on progress towards the commercialization of spider silk technology following last week’s announcement of the formation of its Vietnamese subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles Co. Ltd. The company views Prodigy as its main production arm for spider silk technologies.

The company is gearing up production of its proprietary spider silk silkworm eggs in preparation for shipment to Prodigy. These Silkworms are slated to be the first transgenics produced at Prodigy.

Kraig Labs has identified a facility, in Quang Nam province, with the capacity to support operations and is working with local experts to update and build-out the facility to meet production specifications.

To bring Prodigy production operations online, Kraig Labs has accelerated Prodigy’s staffing and hiring plans. Key technical and administration positions within Prodigy have been identified and the company is working with its consultants in Vietnam to fill these positions.

Kraig’s management is now preparing to travel to Vietnam to oversee Prodigy’s launch, where they will also be oversee hiring core staff, the transfer of the company’s spider silk silkworm technology, and the beginning of operations.

“Momentum at Prodigy is growing and we’re focused on the exciting milestones ahead,” said Jon Rice, COO. “We are busy preparing silkworm eggs for shipment and putting the team in place at Prodigy to hit the ground running. We are now taking concrete steps to build on all the work we’ve done in Vietnam and to convert that into a thriving operation for spider silk production.”

Posted May 15, 2017

