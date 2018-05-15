Holland & Sherry’s ‘Duet’ Named Most Attractive Trevira CS Collection At Munich Fabric Spring

BOBINGEN — May 2018 — The Munich Fabric Spring (‘Münchner Stoff Frühling’, MSF), an annual event celebrating interior design and textiles, took place this year from 16-19 March, with Trevira CS® as one of its sponsors. At the event, the public accolade for most attractive CS collection went to velour product ‘Duet’ by British editor Holland & Sherry. Congratulations!

For the third year in a row, visitors to the MSF could cast their vote on which of the CS collections shown they preferred. They were asked to name their favourite CS collection by filling in a card, which they then posted in one of the Trevira CS ‘letterboxes’ placed in each of the MSF showrooms.

The flame-retardant Duet, a stylish upholstery fabric, turned out to be the public’s top choice. The 100% Trevira CS® velvet material is available in a wide range of colours, from light grey, red and violet to dark blue and black.

A velour was also the winner of last year’s Trevira CS competition, showing that high quality Trevira CS articles are very much ready for the market and its ongoing trend towards the use of velvets.

The draw was entered by a large number of people, with one lucky participant winning a trip to Florence for two, worth 2,500 Euros. We congratulate the interior design firm ‘Raum und Form’ in Pfaffenhofen!

Posted May 15, 2017

Source: Trevira GmbH